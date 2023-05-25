Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) has increased by 15.99 when compared to last closing price of 3.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 25.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) Right Now?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ORGO is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ORGO is $10.00, The public float for ORGO is 64.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORGO on May 25, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

ORGO’s Market Performance

ORGO stock saw an increase of 25.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 103.57% and a quarterly increase of 62.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.24% for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 56.41% for ORGO’s stock, with a 39.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ORGO Trading at 77.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares surge +110.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO rose by +25.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw 48.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from ERANI ALBERT, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Apr 12. After this action, ERANI ALBERT now owns 59,223,027 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., valued at $51,772 using the latest closing price.

ERANI ALBERT, the 10% Owner of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that ERANI ALBERT is holding 59,223,027 shares at $51,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.38 for the present operating margin

+74.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stands at +3.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 27.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.