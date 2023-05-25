Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is 32.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORCL is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is $99.82, which is -$1.19 below the current market price. The public float for ORCL is 1.54B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On May 25, 2023, ORCL’s average trading volume was 7.36M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ORCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has plunged by -0.22 when compared to previous closing price of 98.54, but the company has seen a -1.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/22 that Oracle Spends Like There Is a Big Tomorrow

ORCL’s Market Performance

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has experienced a -1.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.53% rise in the past month, and a 11.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for ORCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for ORCL’s stock, with a 18.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ORCL Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCL fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.55. In addition, Oracle Corporation saw 20.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCL starting from CATZ SAFRA, who sale 1,924,058 shares at the price of $94.36 back on Apr 12. After this action, CATZ SAFRA now owns 1,118,592 shares of Oracle Corporation, valued at $181,559,669 using the latest closing price.

CATZ SAFRA, the Chief Executive Officer of Oracle Corporation, sale 1,837,101 shares at $93.86 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that CATZ SAFRA is holding 1,118,592 shares at $172,436,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.38 for the present operating margin

+76.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oracle Corporation stands at +15.83. The total capital return value is set at 19.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value -178.50, with 6.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.