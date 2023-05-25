Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 37.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ONCY is also noteworthy at 2.04.

The public float for ONCY is 58.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume of ONCY on May 25, 2023 was 179.84K shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

The stock of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has seen a 37.82% increase in the past week, with a 90.27% rise in the past month, and a 32.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.95% for ONCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.92% for ONCY’s stock, with a 45.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONCY Trading at 57.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares surge +69.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +37.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6500. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 31.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

Equity return is now at value -87.90, with -64.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.