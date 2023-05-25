On Holding AG (ONON) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, ONON stock has gone down by -6.24%, with a monthly decline of -18.66% and a quarterly surge of 23.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.92% for On Holding AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.63% for ONON’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is above average at 86.62x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ONON is $30.85, which is $8.17 above than the current price. The public float for ONON is 106.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.12% of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on May 25, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has dropped by -1.76 compared to previous close of 26.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

ONON Trading at -12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -20.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.04. In addition, On Holding AG saw 52.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In summary, On Holding AG (ONON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.