NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has gone down by -1.46% for the week, with a -4.60% drop in the past month and a 1.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.85% for NEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.01% for NEE stock, with a simple moving average of -7.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NEE is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEE is $93.29, which is $19.12 above the current market price. The public float for NEE is 1.98B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume for NEE on May 25, 2023 was 7.34M shares.

NEE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has surged by 0.11 when compared to previous closing price of 74.16, but the company has seen a -1.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/11/23 that Biden’s EPA proposes first-ever restrictions on greenhouse gases from power plants

NEE Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.78. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc. saw -11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from HACHIGIAN KIRK S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, HACHIGIAN KIRK S now owns 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy Inc., valued at $700,000 using the latest closing price.

Pimentel Armando Jr, the Director, Pres & CEO of Sub of NextEra Energy Inc., purchase 13,200 shares at $75.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Pimentel Armando Jr is holding 129,230 shares at $995,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.59 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc. stands at +15.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 166.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 41.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.