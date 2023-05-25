Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has increased by 2.49 when compared to last closing price of 355.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Netflix Cracks Down on Password Sharing

Is It Worth Investing in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is 42.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NFLX is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is $366.37, which is -$3.14 below the current market price. The public float for NFLX is 438.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On May 25, 2023, NFLX’s average trading volume was 6.55M shares.

NFLX’s Market Performance

NFLX’s stock has seen a 7.32% increase for the week, with a 13.11% rise in the past month and a 12.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for Netflix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.42% for NFLX’s stock, with a 22.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NFLX Trading at 10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $338.69. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 23.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from BARTON RICHARD N, who sale 500 shares at the price of $334.98 back on May 11. After this action, BARTON RICHARD N now owns 86 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $167,490 using the latest closing price.

HALEY TIMOTHY M, the Director of Netflix Inc., sale 7,147 shares at $334.28 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that HALEY TIMOTHY M is holding 0 shares at $2,389,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.