Near Intelligence Inc.’s (NIR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NIR stock has gone down by -6.80%, with a monthly decline of -35.57% and a quarterly plunge of -81.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.26% for Near Intelligence Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.38% for NIR’s stock, with a -77.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) Right Now?

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.84x.

The public float for NIR is 14.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of NIR was 478.93K shares.

NIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) has jumped by 3.78 compared to previous close of 1.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NIR Trading at -53.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares sank -32.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2199. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc. saw -81.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.