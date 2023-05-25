Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has decreased by -7.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) is 10.03x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MWG is 14.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On May 25, 2023, MWG’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

MWG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 39.54% for MWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -57.45% for MWG’s stock, with a -83.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MWG Trading at -83.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -91.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG fell by -0.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2306. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Limited saw -92.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.