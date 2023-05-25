MP Materials Corp. (MP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.63relation to previous closing price of 22.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that General Motors EV Partner Sees Director Buy More Stock

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is above average at 17.49x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MP Materials Corp. (MP) is $35.45, which is $14.94 above the current market price. The public float for MP is 145.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MP on May 25, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

MP stock saw an increase of -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.46% and a quarterly increase of -33.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for MP Materials Corp. (MP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for MP’s stock, with a -25.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MP Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.58. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw -9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $22.03 back on May 23. After this action, Rosenthal Michael Stuart now owns 34,476 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $110,150 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of MP Materials Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.78 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Rosenthal Michael Stuart is holding 29,476 shares at $108,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.14 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corp. stands at +54.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on MP Materials Corp. (MP), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MP Materials Corp. (MP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.