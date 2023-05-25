Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.72relation to previous closing price of 82.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/21/23 that Gorman’s Tenure at Morgan Stanley a Tough Act to Follow

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is above average at 13.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for MS is 1.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MS on May 25, 2023 was 7.53M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS’s stock has seen a -3.21% decrease for the week, with a -7.77% drop in the past month and a -17.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for Morgan Stanley The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.05% for MS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.88% for the last 200 days.

MS Trading at -5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.29. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from AKRAM RAJA, who sale 7,320 shares at the price of $82.95 back on May 15. After this action, AKRAM RAJA now owns 96,484 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $607,198 using the latest closing price.

GLOCER THOMAS H, the Director of Morgan Stanley, sale 4,535 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that GLOCER THOMAS H is holding 98,110 shares at $395,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Morgan Stanley (MS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.