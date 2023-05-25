Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (MEOA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: MEOA) has increased by 140.18 when compared to last closing price of 11.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 138.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: MEOA) Right Now?

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: MEOA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MEOA is 1.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume for MEOA on May 25, 2023 was 6.26K shares.

MEOA’s Market Performance

MEOA’s stock has seen a 138.67% increase for the week, with a 146.88% rise in the past month and a 160.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 62.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.19% for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 141.71% for MEOA’s stock, with a 159.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEOA Trading at 148.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 130.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 62.91%, as shares surge +148.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +159.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEOA rose by +138.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.77. In addition, Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. saw 155.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEOA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (MEOA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.