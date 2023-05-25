Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.61 compared to its previous closing price of 1.21. However, the company has seen a -13.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is $4.25, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On May 25, 2023, MREO’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

MREO’s Market Performance

MREO’s stock has seen a -13.74% decrease for the week, with a 0.89% rise in the past month and a 20.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.03% for Mereo BioPharma Group plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.79% for MREO’s stock, with a 18.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MREO Trading at 10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.27%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO fell by -13.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2205. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 50.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.