McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MUX is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is $12.94, which is $5.61 above the current market price. The public float for MUX is 39.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. On May 25, 2023, MUX’s average trading volume was 507.90K shares.

MUX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) has dropped by -6.39 compared to previous close of 7.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MUX’s Market Performance

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has experienced a -7.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.15% drop in the past month, and a 30.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for MUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.72% for MUX’s stock, with a 26.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MUX Trading at -12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUX fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, McEwen Mining Inc. saw 25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.95 for the present operating margin

-17.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for McEwen Mining Inc. stands at -73.43. The total capital return value is set at -22.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.18. Equity return is now at value -28.90, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), the company’s capital structure generated 20.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.28. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.