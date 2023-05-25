LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) is $3.00, which is -$1.86 below the current market price. The public float for LL is 28.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LL on May 25, 2023 was 689.96K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

LL) stock’s latest price update

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL)’s stock price has gone rise by 26.43 in comparison to its previous close of 3.84, however, the company has experienced a 28.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LL’s Market Performance

LL’s stock has risen by 28.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 50.78% and a quarterly drop of -7.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.38% for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.19% for LL’s stock, with a -19.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LL Trading at 38.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +46.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LL rose by +25.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. saw -13.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LL starting from Rhodes Famous P, who purchase 6,635 shares at the price of $9.86 back on Aug 08. After this action, Rhodes Famous P now owns 31,625 shares of LL Flooring Holdings Inc., valued at $65,391 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

+36.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stands at -1.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL), the company’s capital structure generated 80.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 31.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 338.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.