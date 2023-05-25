Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has seen a -15.38% decrease in the past week, with a -49.24% drop in the past month, and a -71.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.34% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.90% for LGHL stock, with a simple moving average of -87.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LGHL is 48.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LGHL on May 25, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) has decreased by -4.35 when compared to last closing price of 0.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LGHL Trading at -47.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -49.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1355. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw -84.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Equity return is now at value -55.70, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.