Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.91 in comparison to its previous close of 5.19, however, the company has experienced a 6.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LWLG is 2.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is $2.71, The public float for LWLG is 112.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.17% of that float. On May 25, 2023, LWLG’s average trading volume was 585.82K shares.

LWLG’s Market Performance

LWLG stock saw an increase of 6.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 41.55% and a quarterly increase of 9.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.85% for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.20% for LWLG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.69% for the last 200 days.

LWLG Trading at 24.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +52.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG rose by +18.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw 35.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from Marcelli James S., who sale 57,000 shares at the price of $4.57 back on May 15. After this action, Marcelli James S. now owns 289,740 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $260,262 using the latest closing price.

LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 31,000 shares at $7.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that LEONBERGER FREDERICK J is holding 5,182 shares at $219,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

The total capital return value is set at -63.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.67.

Based on Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.