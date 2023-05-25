Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is above average at 157.42x. The 36-month beta value for KGC is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KGC is $6.08, which is $1.07 above than the current price. The public float for KGC is 1.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of KGC on May 25, 2023 was 14.58M shares.

KGC) stock’s latest price update

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)’s stock price has plunge by -3.37relation to previous closing price of 5.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC’s stock has fallen by -7.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.79% and a quarterly rise of 32.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Kinross Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.61% for KGC stock, with a simple moving average of 17.25% for the last 200 days.

KGC Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC fell by -7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw 19.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.