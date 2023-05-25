Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for KC is 107.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.37% of that float. The average trading volume for KC on May 25, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

KC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) has decreased by -7.83 when compared to last closing price of 4.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KC’s Market Performance

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has seen a -16.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.43% decline in the past month and a -3.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.97% for KC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.28% for KC’s stock, with a -2.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KC Trading at -35.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -28.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -16.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.