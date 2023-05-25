Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for KVSA is 30.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KVSA on May 25, 2023 was 322.38K shares.

The stock price of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ: KVSA) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 10.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/09/21 that Valo Health to Go Public Through SPAC Deal

KVSA’s Market Performance

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) has seen a 0.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.59% gain in the past month and a 1.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.15% for KVSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for KVSA’s stock, with a 2.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KVSA Trading at 0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVSA rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. saw 2.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KVSA

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.