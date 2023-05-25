JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is 9.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JPM is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is $160.83, which is $25.42 above the current market price. The public float for JPM is 2.91B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On May 25, 2023, JPM’s average trading volume was 14.83M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 136.59. However, the company has seen a -2.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that JPMorgan Says U.S. Virgin Islands Failed to Stop Epstein

JPM’s Market Performance

JPM’s stock has fallen by -2.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.69% and a quarterly drop of -3.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.17% for JPM’s stock, with a 4.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JPM Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.95. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Scher Peter, who sale 1,241 shares at the price of $140.08 back on May 19. After this action, Scher Peter now owns 43,815 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $173,836 using the latest closing price.

BACON ASHLEY, the Chief Risk Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 16,766 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that BACON ASHLEY is holding 195,356 shares at $2,263,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.