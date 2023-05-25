Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IVR is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IVR is $10.67, which is $0.81 above than the current price. The public float for IVR is 35.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.07% of that float. The average trading volume of IVR on May 25, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

IVR) stock’s latest price update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.57relation to previous closing price of 10.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.79% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IVR’s Market Performance

IVR’s stock has fallen by -8.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.08% and a quarterly drop of -23.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.01% for IVR stock, with a simple moving average of -22.32% for the last 200 days.

IVR Trading at -6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVR fell by -8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. saw -22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVR starting from LIENTZ JAMES R JR, who sale 1,630 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, LIENTZ JAMES R JR now owns 11,802 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., valued at $20,962 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVR

The total capital return value is set at -4.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.53. Equity return is now at value -32.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), the company’s capital structure generated 526.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is -17.83 and the total asset turnover is -0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.