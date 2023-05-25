Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) is $3.12, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for INTR is 203.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On May 25, 2023, INTR’s average trading volume was 354.49K shares.

INTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) has increased by 7.42 when compared to last closing price of 2.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INTR’s Market Performance

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) has experienced a -2.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 52.80% rise in the past month, and a 17.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.66% for INTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.96% for INTR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.28% for the last 200 days.

INTR Trading at 33.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +45.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTR fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Inter & Co Inc. saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTR

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.