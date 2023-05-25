ING Groep N.V. (ING) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has decreased by -1.53 when compared to last closing price of 13.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is above average at 8.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ING Groep N.V. (ING) is $16.87, which is $5.17 above the current market price. The public float for ING is 3.56B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ING on May 25, 2023 was 4.40M shares.

ING’s Market Performance

ING stock saw an increase of -1.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.63% and a quarterly increase of -7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for ING Groep N.V. (ING). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for ING stock, with a simple moving average of 10.70% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.58. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on ING Groep N.V. (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.