ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX)’s stock price has decreased by -8.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.79. However, the company has seen a -20.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) is $4.50, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for IBRX is 83.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 35.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBRX on May 25, 2023 was 6.05M shares.

IBRX’s Market Performance

IBRX stock saw an increase of -20.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.94% and a quarterly increase of -6.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.42% for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.23% for IBRX stock, with a simple moving average of -37.98% for the last 200 days.

IBRX Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares surge +13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX fell by -20.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc. saw -49.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc. stands at -173569.58. Equity return is now at value 94.40, with -125.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,130.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.