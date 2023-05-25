Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMUX is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is $13.25, which is $17.26 above the current market price. The public float for IMUX is 31.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.74% of that float. On May 25, 2023, IMUX’s average trading volume was 1.25M shares.

IMUX) stock’s latest price update

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX)’s stock price has dropped by -9.37 in relation to previous closing price of 1.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMUX’s Market Performance

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) has seen a -3.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.54% gain in the past month and a -11.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for IMUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for IMUX’s stock, with a -32.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMUX Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7590. In addition, Immunic Inc. saw 24.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Whaley Glenn, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on May 15. After this action, Whaley Glenn now owns 25,510 shares of Immunic Inc., valued at $8,750 using the latest closing price.

Neermann Joerg, the Director of Immunic Inc., purchase 47,000 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Neermann Joerg is holding 100,000 shares at $59,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

Equity return is now at value -113.10, with -100.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.