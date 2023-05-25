iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) has dropped by -7.31 compared to previous close of 2.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/25/22 that Keith Olbermann Tries His Hand at Podcasting

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) by analysts is $6.58, which is $5.09 above the current market price. The public float for IHRT is 118.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.65% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of IHRT was 1.24M shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT’s stock has seen a -11.72% decrease for the week, with a -37.40% drop in the past month and a -67.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.05% for iHeartMedia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.49% for IHRT’s stock, with a -64.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IHRT Trading at -33.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -32.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -60.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 88,028 shares at the price of $2.88 back on May 05. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 1,971,323 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $253,441 using the latest closing price.

Hamilton Scott D, the of iHeartMedia Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Hamilton Scott D is holding 21,146 shares at $5,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -6.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -67.30, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 938.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.37. Total debt to assets is 71.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 927.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.