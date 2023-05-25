ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM)’s stock price has increased by 23.62 compared to its previous closing price of 3.26. However, the company has seen a 41.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) Right Now?

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IZM is 6.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IZM on May 25, 2023 was 213.16K shares.

IZM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.95% for ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.25% for IZM stock, with a simple moving average of 45.66% for the last 200 days.

IZM Trading at 45.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares surge +33.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM rose by +38.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, ICZOOM Group Inc. saw 21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+2.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICZOOM Group Inc. stands at +0.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.95. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM), the company’s capital structure generated 119.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.50. Total debt to assets is 14.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 3.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.