Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) has gone up by 7.17% for the week, with a 4.30% rise in the past month and a -6.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.84% for HFRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.91% for HFRO’s stock, with a -12.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is 20.39x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for HFRO is 68.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On May 25, 2023, HFRO’s average trading volume was 239.31K shares.

HFRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) has increased by 8.33 when compared to last closing price of 8.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HFRO Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HFRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HFRO rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund saw -12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HFRO starting from Froehlich Robert J, who sale 767 shares at the price of $11.21 back on Dec 05. After this action, Froehlich Robert J now owns 1,770 shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund, valued at $8,598 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.