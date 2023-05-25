Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HPE is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HPE is $17.19, which is $2.9 above the current price. The public float for HPE is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPE on May 25, 2023 was 12.22M shares.

HPE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) has plunged by -1.53 when compared to previous closing price of 14.38, but the company has seen a -1.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that HP Enterprise Posts Strong Earnings Beat, Lifts Guidance

HPE’s Market Performance

HPE’s stock has fallen by -1.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.14% and a quarterly drop of -10.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.10% for HPE’s stock, with a -4.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HPE Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPE fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.18. In addition, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company saw -11.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPE starting from Hotard Justin, who sale 14,162 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Apr 03. After this action, Hotard Justin now owns 0 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, valued at $226,592 using the latest closing price.

Mottram Phil, the EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, sale 34,764 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Mottram Phil is holding 0 shares at $507,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.54 for the present operating margin

+31.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 5.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), the company’s capital structure generated 67.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 23.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.