Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Stock Records -3.60% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) has seen a 100.21% increase in the past week, with a 0.52% gain in the past month, and a -3.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.22% for HEPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.08% for HEPA’s stock, with a 17.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is $44.00, which is $33.93 above the current market price. The public float for HEPA is 3.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HEPA on May 25, 2023 was 322.06K shares.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.20 compared to its previous closing price of 16.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 100.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HEPA Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.69%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPA rose by +100.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.65. In addition, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 134.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPA

Equity return is now at value -99.90, with -78.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.