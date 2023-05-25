Guess’ Inc. (GES) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.15 compared to its previous closing price of 17.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Guess Investor Wants Marcianos Out

Is It Worth Investing in Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Right Now?

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GES is at 1.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GES is $24.00, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for GES is 28.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.01% of that float. The average trading volume for GES on May 25, 2023 was 899.42K shares.

GES’s Market Performance

GES stock saw an increase of 4.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.15% and a quarterly increase of -8.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for Guess’ Inc. (GES). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.36% for GES’s stock, with a 1.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GES Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.15. In addition, Guess’ Inc. saw -5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from CHIDONI ANTHONY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.60 back on Sep 19. After this action, CHIDONI ANTHONY now owns 199,552 shares of Guess’ Inc., valued at $166,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Equity return is now at value 34.70, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guess’ Inc. (GES) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.