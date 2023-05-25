Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has seen a 7.34% increase in the past week, with a -69.57% drop in the past month, and a -30.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.78% for GFAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.50% for GFAI’s stock, with a -44.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

The public float for GFAI is 6.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume of GFAI on May 25, 2023 was 3.62M shares.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI)’s stock price has plunge by -9.53relation to previous closing price of 5.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GFAI Trading at -50.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.82%, as shares sank -65.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Equity return is now at value -145.80, with -36.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.