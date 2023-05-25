GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.55.

The public float for GSIT is 18.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of GSIT was 4.22M shares.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.63 compared to its previous closing price of 5.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSIT’s stock has risen by 18.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 237.25% and a quarterly rise of 193.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.19% for GSI Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 67.62% for GSIT’s stock, with a 125.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.21%, as shares surge +244.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +241.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT rose by +18.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, GSI Technology Inc. saw 198.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

-53.24 for the present operating margin

+59.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc. stands at -53.81. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -21.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.

To sum up, GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.