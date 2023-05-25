Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has gone up by 45.24% for the week, with a 27.62% rise in the past month and a -17.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.73% for GTEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.01% for GTEC’s stock, with a -20.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is 5.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTEC is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GTEC is 6.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On May 25, 2023, GTEC’s average trading volume was 169.11K shares.

The stock of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) has increased by 18.83 when compared to last closing price of 1.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 45.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GTEC Trading at 20.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, as shares surge +28.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTEC rose by +45.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3660. In addition, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation saw -16.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTEC starting from Wang Raymond Z, who purchase 66,500 shares at the price of $1.50 back on May 22. After this action, Wang Raymond Z now owns 186,500 shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, valued at $99,537 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stands at +3.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.