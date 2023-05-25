Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sees a-2.42 Decrease

In the past week, GEVO stock has gone up by 1.68%, with a monthly gain of 8.04% and a quarterly plunge of -34.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.93% for Gevo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.91% for GEVO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GEVO is 3.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GEVO is 230.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.58% of that float. On May 25, 2023, GEVO’s average trading volume was 5.98M shares.

GEVO) stock’s latest price update

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GEVO Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1690. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw -36.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Bloom Paul D, who sale 5,975 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Apr 11. After this action, Bloom Paul D now owns 512,582 shares of Gevo Inc., valued at $7,469 using the latest closing price.

Smull L Lynn, the Chief Financial Officer of Gevo Inc., sale 17,676 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Smull L Lynn is holding 797,725 shares at $33,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6590.47 for the present operating margin

-1702.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc. stands at -8341.02. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.98.

Based on Gevo Inc. (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.32. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.