Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) Stock: A 1.17% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has gone down by -0.90% for the week, with a -4.86% drop in the past month and a -11.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.41% for GNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.17% for GNW’s stock, with a 9.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Right Now?

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNW is 1.02.

The public float for GNW is 470.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNW on May 25, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

GNW) stock’s latest price update

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW)’s stock price has plunge by -0.36relation to previous closing price of 5.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNW Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw 3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $5.52 back on May 22. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 4,649,974 shares of Genworth Financial Inc., valued at $690,500 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Rohit, the President & CEO, Enact of Genworth Financial Inc., sale 90,691 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Gupta Rohit is holding 258,579 shares at $567,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.