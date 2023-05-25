Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU): A Technical Analysis

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is $444.88, which is $18.42 above the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 75.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on May 25, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

FUTU) stock’s latest price update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 38.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FUTU’s Market Performance

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has seen a -5.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.87% decline in the past month and a -12.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for FUTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.34% for FUTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.20% for the last 200 days.

FUTU Trading at -13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.57. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw -3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.87 for the present operating margin

+86.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +38.44. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.