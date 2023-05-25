FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) by analysts is $3.26, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for FCEL is 405.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.65% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of FCEL was 10.63M shares.

FCEL) stock’s latest price update

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.24 in relation to its previous close of 2.24. However, the company has experienced a -9.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/09/23 that FuelCell Stock Is Rising. Its Sales Beat Is Just One Reason.

FCEL’s Market Performance

FCEL’s stock has fallen by -9.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.32% and a quarterly drop of -36.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.30% for FuelCell Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.72% for FCEL’s stock, with a -33.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FCEL Trading at -11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares surge +19.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL fell by -9.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, FuelCell Energy Inc. saw -22.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.78 for the present operating margin

-21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. stands at -109.38. The total capital return value is set at -17.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.74. Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 12.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.85. Total debt to assets is 9.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.