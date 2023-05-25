Frontline plc (FRO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Frontline plc (FRO) by analysts is $22.04, which is $8.5 above the current market price. The public float for FRO is 142.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.92% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of FRO was 2.80M shares.

FRO) stock’s latest price update

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 14.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRO’s Market Performance

Frontline plc (FRO) has experienced a 0.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.67% drop in the past month, and a -19.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for FRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for FRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.29% for the last 200 days.

FRO Trading at -6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.80. In addition, Frontline plc saw 19.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline plc stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Frontline plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Frontline plc (FRO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.