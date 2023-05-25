Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 24.37. However, the company has seen a -1.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that Franklin Resources Is Buying Private-Equity Firm Lexington Partners. The Stock Is Surging.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Right Now?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by analysts is $24.42, which is $0.33 above the current market price. The public float for BEN is 283.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.55% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of BEN was 3.37M shares.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN stock saw a decrease of -1.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.14% for BEN’s stock, with a -9.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BEN Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.02. In addition, Franklin Resources Inc. saw -8.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who purchase 2,465,483 shares at the price of $10.14 back on Apr 28. After this action, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC now owns 4,955,483 shares of Franklin Resources Inc., valued at $25,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Sethi Alok, the EVP, Technology and Operations of Franklin Resources Inc., sale 29,503 shares at $31.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Sethi Alok is holding 92,132 shares at $917,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.