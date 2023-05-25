Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) Stock Faces 0.14% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) has gone up by 0.30% for the week, with a 0.49% rise in the past month and a 0.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.15% for FLME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.34% for FLME’s stock, with a 1.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLME) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FLME is 7.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLME on May 25, 2023 was 24.89K shares.

FLME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLME) has surged by 0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 10.18, but the company has seen a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FLME Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.14%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLME rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.16. In addition, Flame Acquisition Corp. saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLME starting from Pilgrim Global ICAV, who sale 96,653 shares at the price of $10.17 back on May 23. After this action, Pilgrim Global ICAV now owns 2,207,448 shares of Flame Acquisition Corp., valued at $982,748 using the latest closing price.

Pilgrim Global ICAV, the 10% Owner of Flame Acquisition Corp., sale 40,603 shares at $10.16 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Pilgrim Global ICAV is holding 2,304,101 shares at $412,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLME

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.