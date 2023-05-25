Express Inc. (EXPR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) has dropped by -17.61 compared to previous close of 0.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/23 that Walmart Selling Bonobos for $75 Million to Express, WHP

Is It Worth Investing in Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Right Now?

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Express Inc. (EXPR) by analysts is $2.00, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for EXPR is 65.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.70% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of EXPR was 1.29M shares.

EXPR’s Market Performance

EXPR stock saw a decrease of -16.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -36.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.57% for Express Inc. (EXPR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.97% for EXPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.93% for the last 200 days.

EXPR Trading at -17.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -19.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPR fell by -16.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8085. In addition, Express Inc. saw -34.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPR starting from SHMIDMAN YEHUDA, who purchase 5,434,783 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Jan 25. After this action, SHMIDMAN YEHUDA now owns 5,434,783 shares of Express Inc., valued at $25,000,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.54 for the present operating margin

+28.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Express Inc. stands at +15.76. Equity return is now at value 444.30, with 23.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Express Inc. (EXPR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.