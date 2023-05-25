Evaluating the Ups and Downs of X Financial’s (XYF) Stock

The stock of X Financial (XYF) has seen a -1.20% decrease in the past week, with a 2.50% gain in the past month, and a 2.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for XYF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.72% for XYF stock, with a simple moving average of 15.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is above average at 1.82x. The 36-month beta value for XYF is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XYF is $5.10, The public float for XYF is 31.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume of XYF on May 25, 2023 was 36.49K shares.

XYF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of X Financial (NYSE: XYF) has surged by 5.81 when compared to previous closing price of 3.10, but the company has seen a -1.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XYF Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYF remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, X Financial saw 8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.67 for the present operating margin

+40.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for X Financial stands at +22.79. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, X Financial (XYF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.