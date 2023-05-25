Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) Stock

The stock of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has seen a -1.16% decrease in the past week, with a 4.75% gain in the past month, and a 5.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for DBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.21% for DBX’s stock, with a 0.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is above average at 12.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is $27.06, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 266.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DBX on May 25, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has dropped by -0.76 compared to previous close of 22.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/23 that Dropbox to Lay Off 16% of Workforce

DBX Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.44. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw -1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Volkmer Bart, who sale 10,550 shares at the price of $22.04 back on May 16. After this action, Volkmer Bart now owns 351,420 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $232,572 using the latest closing price.

Houston Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 162,500 shares at $21.65 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Houston Andrew is holding 0 shares at $3,518,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -120.00, with 18.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.