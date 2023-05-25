Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) Stock

In the past week, BRQS stock has gone up by 9.77%, with a monthly gain of 8.08% and a quarterly surge of 6.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.54% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.26% for BRQS’s stock, with a -50.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BRQS is 51.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRQS on May 25, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

BRQS) stock’s latest price update

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.29 in comparison to its previous close of 0.24, however, the company has experienced a 9.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRQS Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2287. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw 18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.