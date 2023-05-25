Evaluating the Impact of -7.88 Increase on Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s (IE) Stock

The stock of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has gone down by -15.47% for the week, with a -0.43% drop in the past month and a -20.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.78% for IE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.76% for IE’s stock, with a 0.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is $17.38, which is $5.52 above the current market price. The public float for IE is 65.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On May 25, 2023, IE’s average trading volume was 499.55K shares.

IE) stock’s latest price update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.88 compared to its previous closing price of 12.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IE Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE fell by -15.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.41. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. saw -4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IE starting from Young Evan James MacMillan, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $13.48 back on May 18. After this action, Young Evan James MacMillan now owns 2,500 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., valued at $673,815 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $10.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart is holding 334,761 shares at $54,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1565.94 for the present operating margin

-1249.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stands at -1775.04. The total capital return value is set at -78.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.84. Equity return is now at value -75.00, with -60.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.58. Total debt to assets is 10.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 448.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.