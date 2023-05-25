Evaluating the Impact of -2.39 Increase on Hanesbrands Inc.’s (HBI) Stock

The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has seen a -1.21% decrease in the past week, with a -16.02% drop in the past month, and a -25.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for HBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.37% for HBI’s stock, with a -39.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.60.

The public float for HBI is 345.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.37% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of HBI was 10.94M shares.

HBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) has decreased by -2.39 when compared to last closing price of 4.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that Hanesbrands Shares Plunge After Dividend Cut, Gloomy Earnings and Forecast

HBI Trading at -14.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -14.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw -35.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from Preston Tracy M, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Sep 12. After this action, Preston Tracy M now owns 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $28,065 using the latest closing price.

Johnson James C, the Director of Hanesbrands Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Johnson James C is holding 26,913 shares at $18,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Equity return is now at value -52.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.