Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ESPR is at 0.10.

The public float for ESPR is 73.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.96% of that float. The average trading volume for ESPR on May 25, 2023 was 4.17M shares.

ESPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) has decreased by -4.75 when compared to last closing price of 1.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Alternatives to Popular Cholesterol Drug Cut Heart-Attack Risk

ESPR’s Market Performance

ESPR’s stock has fallen by -11.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.38% and a quarterly drop of -75.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.09% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for ESPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -72.59% for the last 200 days.

ESPR Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +20.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR fell by -11.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5187. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -75.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Warren Eric, who sale 219 shares at the price of $1.62 back on May 17. After this action, Warren Eric now owns 70,012 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $356 using the latest closing price.

CARROLL J MARTIN, the Director of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., purchase 23,091 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that CARROLL J MARTIN is holding 36,500 shares at $36,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Equity return is now at value 77.00, with -85.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.