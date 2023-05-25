EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EQT Corporation (EQT) is $44.38, which is $7.87 above the current market price. The public float for EQT is 358.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQT on May 25, 2023 was 6.47M shares.

EQT) stock’s latest price update

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)’s stock price has increased by 1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 35.85. However, the company has seen a 4.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT Corporation (EQT) has experienced a 4.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.23% rise in the past month, and a 12.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for EQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.45% for EQT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.68% for the last 200 days.

EQT Trading at 12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +16.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.95. In addition, EQT Corporation saw 8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Evancho Lesley, who sale 9,821 shares at the price of $42.15 back on Nov 10. After this action, Evancho Lesley now owns 115,895 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $414,003 using the latest closing price.

Jordan William E., the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of EQT Corporation, sale 98,783 shares at $41.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Jordan William E. is holding 297,787 shares at $4,104,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.78 for the present operating margin

+66.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at +14.59. The total capital return value is set at 47.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.39. Equity return is now at value 42.90, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corporation (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 24.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EQT Corporation (EQT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.