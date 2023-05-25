Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD)’s stock price has dropped by -1.04 in relation to previous closing price of 26.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EPD is $32.21, which is $6.43 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.47B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for EPD on May 25, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD stock saw a decrease of -0.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for EPD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.04% for the last 200 days.

EPD Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.89. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 11,950 shares at the price of $25.15 back on Mar 20. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 2,491,895 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $300,542 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 3,985 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 70,731 shares at $100,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.